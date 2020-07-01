Hot weather is another problem for your Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to see hot conditions once again. Temperatures look to rise into the triple digits for the majority of Texoma. The high for today is 101 degrees. We will have dangerous real feel temperatures outside due to the high humidity levels. We can expect realfeel temperatures upwards of 113 degrees in some places. We will have mostly sunny skies but there is a 20% chance for an isolated storm or two. A dry line will have storms developing late this afternoon going into the evening hours. Going into Thursday conditions look hot as well we will see a high of 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. By Friday we are tracking a small “cool” front that will drop temperatures a couple of degrees, but mainly bring some shower chances into Texoma.