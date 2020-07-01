MSU Texas to require masks on campus starting July 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has implemented a new facial covering policy which will require all students, faculty, staff, visitors, vendors and contractors to wear a mask while on campus.
Masks will be required starting on July 6 in the following areas:
- Classrooms and other spaces used for teaching, research and creative activity
- Student center
- Library
- Hallways
- Elevators
- Stairwells
- Restrooms
- Break rooms
- Foyers
- Event rooms
- Lobbies
- Other areas where six feet of social distancing is not maintained
- Facial coverings are strongly recommended even when six feet of social distancing can be maintained
There are a few exceptions to the policy:
- For faculty and staff only when they are in their private offices or workspace
- For students in their private residence hall room
- When eating or drinking, which should still be conducted while maintaining physical distance
- In accordance with applicable law (e.g., an accommodation, including for medical reasons, under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), or pursuant to a bona fide religious belief)
- For children under the age of two years old
- By an instructor or presenter in a classroom or event room when a physical distance of at least 10 feet can be maintained from the class members or audience
The policy will be in place until further notice.
Units and departments will be able to set other reasonable guidelines that are tailored to their specific workplace or learning environment with prior university approval.
University officials say warnings will be given before any disciplinary action is taken, with an emphasis on educating members of the community on the importance of facial coverings.
