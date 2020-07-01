34 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 397

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There was also one new recovery.
There are now a total of 397 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 88 total recoveries, 9,146 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 295 patients recovering at home and 12 in the hospital. Seven of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
There are 34 new cases to report today, a total of 12 hospitalizations and 1 recovery. There is also one change from yesterday’s update. Case 329 age was reported as 6 – 10 and it is actually 0 – 5. This change is reflected in the age graph on the website.
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 245: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 258: 70 – 79, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 327: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 328: 11 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 331: 11 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 333: 80+, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread
Case 341: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 344: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 347: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 350: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 354: 6 – 10, at home recovering, close contact, no daycare exposure
Case 357: 11 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 358: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 361: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 362: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
*NEW CASES*
Case 364: 50 – 50, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 365: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 366: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 367: 80+, hospitalized in critical condition, close contact to a previous case
Case 368: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 369: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 370: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 371: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 372: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 373: 70 – 79, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 374: 20 – 29, case is still under investigation
Case 375: 80+, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 376: 60 – 69, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 377: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 378: 11 – 19, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 379: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread
Case 380: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 381: 30 – 39, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread
Case 382: 20 – 29, at home recovering, asymptomatic, close contact to a previous case
Case 383: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 384: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread
Case 385: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 386: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 387: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 388: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 389: 30 – 39, at home recovering, asymptomatic, contact to a previous case
Case 390: 11 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 391: 11 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 392: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 393: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 394: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, close contact to a previous case
Case 395: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 396: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 397: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Hospitalizations
Case 138: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 143: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 144: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, critical condition
Case 381: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 394: 50 – 59, stable condition
