News Channel 6 City Guide: Davis & Blevins Gallery

“This gallery brings to this community, one is just a beautiful location and a beautiful setting to come [and enjoy.] It brings in art and discussions of art,” local artist and gallery gal, Willetta Crowe said. “So, we may have people who are artists and they’re trained in it, have gone to a university and studied it. We have people who are just natural artists and they’re creating things. [...] And then we have people who just come in, and again, it’s kind of like this surprise that they didn’t know we were here. They just have an appreciation for it.”