Pressed Dry Cleaners offers to clean, press American flags for free

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pressed Dry Cleaners announced Wednesday they’re offering to clean and press American flags for free.
This service is provided for free throughout the year but is especially important now with the Fourth of July coming up.
“America is a great country, and it is every American’s duty to honor the flag. The least we can offer is a free flag cleaning,” said Kimberly Gerstner, Director of Store Operations.
Anyone interested can bring their flags to the Market Street location or they can include their flag with a regular dry-cleaning pickup order.
For more information about Pressed Dry Cleaners, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.