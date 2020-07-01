Summer camps plans change with COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While some Summer programs have opened back up, others have decided to keep their doors closed, like the Wichita Falls Camp Fire of North Texas.
Camp Fire officials said that there was no way to take enough safety precautions to make sure that the staff and kids stayed safe while having fun doing their camp activities.
Camp Fire Executive Director Bettye Ricks says they plan to open in the Fall for their after school program, which she says will be bigger and better than ever.
The Boys & Girls Club however did open back up last month and are making sure their kids stay safe by requiring everyone wear masks, social distance, limiting capacity per facility, dividing those kids into groups of 10 and rotating them to a different activity every hour.
In addition to that, they assigned each group it’s own color so that everyone knows where they should be at all times.
There is currently a waiting list for The Boys and Girls Club of about 20 kids for their Central Club location and 10-15 for the other two locations they also have opened at this time.
For more information on how to sign up for Camp Fire’s after school program, you can call their office at (940) 322-5209 or visit their website by clicking here.
For more information on The Boys and Girls Club programs click here.
