Wichita Falls being considered for Dallas-based hemp processing facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is being considered for a new industrial hemp processing facility from Dallas-based Panda Biotech, LLC.
The Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation (WFEDC) preliminary approved a $2.8 million package last week to attract the project to this area.
“Wichita Falls is one of several potential locations under consideration by Panda Biotech as the home of the Panda Texas Plains Hemp Gin,” said Scott Evans, Executive Vice President, Panda Biotech. “This state-of-the-art facility will feature two 10-ton/hour decorticating lines that will process industrial hemp for fiber and hurd. Once operational, the facility will be the largest of its kind in the world. The incredible support from both the City, County, Chamber of Commerce, and the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation has positioned Wichita Falls as a leading candidate. The company looks forward to finalizing its decision soon.”
The Wichita Falls City Council will vote on the proposal July 7.
Panda Biotech, LLC is a first-mover when it comes to the emerging U.S. industrial hemp fiber, hurd and cellulose industry and they are currently developing large-scale, industrial hemp gin facilities.
“The company is considering a very short list of locations for this project. Approval of incentives does not guarantee that we land this project, but it does increase our chances. This cutting-edge facility would put Wichita Falls on the map,” stated Chamber President & CEO Henry Florsheim. “The Panda Texas Plains Hemp Gin will have an enormous potential to attract members and suppliers who will be needed to support a facility of this size. This project would not only diversify our industrial base, but could also add tremendous value to our region’s agricultural economy.”
Any questions about this project should be directed to Florsheim at (940) 723 2741 or henry@wichitafallschamber.com.
