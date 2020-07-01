Wichita Falls being considered for Dallas-based hemp processing facility

“The company is considering a very short list of locations for this project. Approval of incentives does not guarantee that we land this project, but it does increase our chances. This cutting-edge facility would put Wichita Falls on the map,” stated Chamber President & CEO Henry Florsheim. “The Panda Texas Plains Hemp Gin will have an enormous potential to attract members and suppliers who will be needed to support a facility of this size. This project would not only diversify our industrial base, but could also add tremendous value to our region’s agricultural economy.”