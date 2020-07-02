Celebrating Fourth of July during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Sale Barn Cowboy Church will have its 2nd Annual 4th of July celebration this Saturday. There were be food, dancing, and of course a fireworks show, however this year will look a little different from last with COVID-19.
While masks are not required for anyone wanting to attend, you can wear one but anyone serving food or drinks must wear one.
The church has ample amount of space for everyone to spread out and maintain six feet part.
In addition, the fireworks show is drive in only where patrons must watch from the safety of their cars.
The event is free and open to the public, to find out more information about the Sale Barn Cowboy Church and it’s events visit.
