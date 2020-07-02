Gov. Abbott, HHSC secure $2.67B in funding for Texas hospitals

The UHRIP program, which is now in its third year, is a uniform rate increase and applies to all hospitals in a hospital class in a managed care service delivery area. Individual hospitals do not have to apply for the program; HHSC receives a single application from a service delivery area that is submitted on behalf of all SDAs. HHSC’s goal is to maintain SFY 2020 reimbursement rates for most hospital classes and to increase reimbursement rates up to Medicare reimbursement levels for the hospitals that remained below them. For more information about UHRIP, visit the HHSC website.