MSU Texas to use remote learning after Thanksgiving Break

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University announced Thursday they will not be requiring students to return to campus after Thanksgiving Break.
Classes for the Fall semester are scheduled to begin on August 24. Courses offering face-to-face instruction will be able to do so until Nov. 24.
Students will not be required to return to campus following Thanksgiving Break but the campus will remain accessible from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Final exams will be done remotely.
Enhanced sanitization efforts, health screenings, workplace and classroom wellness guidance and social distancing protocols will all be in place during the Fall semester.
MSU Texas officials say that while they prefer classes to be in-person, Fall courses may also use a blend of both face-to-face and online learning.
Withdrawal dates have also been extended and are available through the Office of the Registrar.
More information can be found on MSU Texas’ Return to Campus web page.
