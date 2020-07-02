OHP Troopers injured while leading procession of slain Tulsa officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN TEXOMA) -A crash during a procession to honor fallen Tulsa police officer Sergeant Craig Johnson resulted in several Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers being hurt Thursday.
OHP said three troopers were on motorcycles and involved in the crash along with an SUV that was not part of the procession.
It happened on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City around 11 this morning.
The procession was bringing Sergeant Johnson's body to LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma from Tulsa.
They were taken to a hospital in serious condition, and authorities say two of them have since been released.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
Sergeant Johnson was shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier this week in Tulsa.
Another officer was hurt in that shooting and remains in a hospital, while the suspect and an accomplice are both behind bars.
