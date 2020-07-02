2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
. (Source: 2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair Facebook page)
July 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 1:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2020 Texas-Oklahoma Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after fair officials conversed with city and county health officials.

The five-day fair is one of the largest events held at the MPEC every year.

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair board made the decision out of caution because of the potential social distancing and sanitation requirements.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.