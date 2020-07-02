Texoma schools sending out parent surveys in attempt to create fall reopening plan

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Time is ticking for the Texas Education Agency to release back-to-school guidelines, and school districts are running into more problems the longer they wait.
“The longer we have to wait, the less time we’re going to have to be able to make those decisions of how many teachers are we going to have to dedicate for remote instruction,” said Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd.
Superintendent Byrd, along with other superintendents across Region 9, is now turning to parents for their feedback.
Vernon ISD posted a link to a survey on their Facebook page, asking parents how they feel about returning to in-person instruction, about making masks a requirement and the option for a blended learning format.
“The quicker we can have feedback from our parents on what their needs are, the quicker we can implement those into the district’s plan to meet those students’ needs,” he said.
Superintendent Byrd said his team is developing three different plans: one with school completely in-person, one completely online, and one blended.
Governor Greg Abbott said the ultimate goal is “students with teachers in classrooms with other students, but also the flexibility to have online learning with a teacher involved in that process.”
Despite a lack of guidance from the state, Superintendent Byrd said this survey helps his district not start the school year already behind.
“If we start school August the 17th, we can’t wait until August the 8th to start making decisions,” he said.
