Thursday looks hot but not as hot as Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we have another heat advisory, due to real feel temperatures around 106 degrees. We’ll see a little bit of relief from the Heat. The high for today is going to only be 99 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour, and we will see mostly sunny skies. We also have a 20% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon hours. Overnight tonight we’re going to see partly cloudy skies with a low of 74 degrees, then going into Friday temperatures will rise just a little but we’ll see a high of 100 degrees. Friday we also have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. For the 4th of July it’s looking fairly warm will see conditions around 96 degrees for the high and we do have a 20% chance of rain as an isolated shower or storm is possible going into the afternoon and evening hours.