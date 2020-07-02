WFFD and Texas A&M Forest Service give tips on safely putting out fireworks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With Independence Day being just two days away and falling on a Saturday, we can expect more people to participate in festivities.
As always, it is important to follow firework safety precautions to prevent any wildfires.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says approximately 90 percent of wildfires each year are caused by humans.
“When they’re using fireworks they just need to be in a safe area and maybe have a bucket of water there just in case something fire starts,” said WFFD Assistant Chief Donald Hughes.
Hughes says wind can be a factor as well.
“The problem with the wind is that it blows for days and it dries it out real quick,” said Hughes.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department will have extra men on staff this weekend just in case.
Ridingers Fireworks has 77 acres of land where you can safely pop fireworks with the purchase of fireworks and a ticket.
The cost is $30 a carload and you can leave your trash.
The land is available on both Friday and Saturday.
