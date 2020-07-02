Young County seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, total now 75

July 2, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 6:45 PM

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Thursday 14 new COVID-19 cases, with nine of the patients residing in Young County.

There are now a total of 75 COVID-19 cases in Young County.

Tarrant, Stephens, Parker and Hood Counties all had one patient apiece test positive in Young County.

Dr. Martin also said there were 7,915 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state of Texas on Thursday.

The state of Texas’ COVID-19 Tracker says there have been over 175,000 positive cases, 90,000 recoveries and 2,500 deaths in the state.

