Young County seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, total now 75

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Thursday 14 new COVID-19 cases, with nine of the patients residing in Young County.
There are now a total of 75 COVID-19 cases in Young County.
Tarrant, Stephens, Parker and Hood Counties all had one patient apiece test positive in Young County.
Dr. Martin also said there were 7,915 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state of Texas on Thursday.
The state of Texas’ COVID-19 Tracker says there have been over 175,000 positive cases, 90,000 recoveries and 2,500 deaths in the state.
