Here is your 4th of July forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are going to be seeing warm conditions once again. We will see a high of 99 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The wind will shift from the south to the north east at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. We do have an isolated 10% chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. Starting today we are going to notice a little bit of haze in the sky. There is another round of the Saharan dust creeping into Texoma. It looks to stick with us until about Monday. Looking ahead to the 4th of July we will see 96 degrees with mostly sunny skies and there is a 20% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night going into Sunday we are going to see partly cloudy skies. On Sunday we will see temperatures stay in the mid-90s. We will see mostly sunny skies and the winds out of the East at about 10 miles per hour. There is a 20% chance of showers and storms. then going into Monday that is when temperatures look the coolest of the next 7 days.