Residents in Wichita Falls react to Governor Abbott’s mask mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting at noon July 3 residents in Texas will now be required to wear mask in all public places according to Governor Greg Abbott’s mandate yesterday.
There are however a few exceptions to this order like children under 10 years old, attending religious events, exercising outside, and voting.
Residents in Wichita Falls today have very different opinions when it comes to having to wear masks like soon to be parents Christian and Abby Barron who say “I just think having rules on people is not the best thing to do because people are just going to rebel anyway”.
While they are not in agreement with the masks order they say they have and will continue to wear one for the safety of their unborn child.
Others are more than happy to wear a masks and thinks the order should have been put in place weeks ago when they state first reopened.
For more information on Governor Greg Abbott mask mandate visit.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.