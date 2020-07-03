Three arrested in the murder of Jason Baum Jr.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three men have been charged in the murder of Jason Baum Jr, who was shot and killed June 11th.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the alley behind the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive.
Dimonique McKinney is charged with capital muder and Sammy Worth IV and Martez Vrana have been charged with murder.
Investigators say these men drove to the area to break into a house. When the victim drove his car into the alley, McKinney approached Baum, tried to rob him, than shot him. The suspects then ran back down the alley to a car driven by Vrana. Worthy IV is said to be with McKinney in the alley when the shooting started.
McKinney told investigators after getting back to their car he told Vrana the reason he shot Baum was that after the victim reached for his waistband, and that people don’t carry money in their waistband.
The three men are currently in the Wichita County jail.
