UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection to the murder of Jason Baum Jr.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Jason Baum Jr., who was shot and killed June 11.
Antwan Williams was arrested by Wichita Falls police on Sept. 16. but officers have not given more information about his role in the crime.
7/3/20
Three men have been charged in the murder of Jason Baum Jr., who was shot and killed June 11.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the alley behind the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive.
Dimonique McKinney is charged with capital murder and Sammy Worth IV and Martez Vrana have been charged with murder.
Investigators report these men drove to the area to break into a house. They say when the victim drove his car into the alley, McKinney approached Baum, tried to rob him, then shot him. The suspects then reportedly ran back down the alley to a car driven by Vrana. Worthy IV was reported to have been with McKinney in the alley when the shooting started.
McKinney reportedly told investigators after getting back to their car he told Vrana the reason he shot Baum was that after the victim reached for his waistband, and that people don’t carry money in their waistband.
The three men are currently in the Wichita County jail.
