A day of prayer brings residents of Wichita Falls together this Fourth of July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - T & T Ministries, a local outreach ministry group hosted a day of prayer Saturday where everyone no matter color, creed or denomination was welcome.
The event was held on the front lawn of the Wichita Falls County Courthouse, where residents gathered with family, friends, and neighbors.
Residents were asked to bring chairs and blankets so that they could spread out and maintain social distancing.
Even Wichita Falls County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp was there to show his support for the community.
He said “prayer is exactly what this community needs we have so much division so much fear with COVID and everything what better way to bring community together than a day of prayer.”
Residents were able to enjoy live music, inspirational speakers and each other.
