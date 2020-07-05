Business owners reflect on first weekend with mask mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sunday marks the first weekend of Governor Abbott’s mask mandate and The Parkway Grill and 8th Street Coffee House in Wichita Falls have had mixed reactions from customers.
”Most people have been very gracious I’ve had a couple of people leave turn around and say I’m not going to wear a mask and they turn around and walked out,” Parkway Grill owner Scott Plowman said.
For small business owners, especially restaurants forcing customers to wear masks even for just a short period of time puts them in a tough position.
Therefore they have begun supplying customers with disposable masks if they happen to come in without one.
In addition to masks, both Parkway Grill and 8th Street Coffee House continue to do sanitation protocols like keeping tables six feet apart, wiping down surfaces, and providing sanitation stations for guests.
They say the most important thing to them is keeping their staff and customers staff safe, all while being able to keep their doors open.
