2 arrested following early morning car accident in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two people were taken into custody for failing field sobriety tests after a car accident early Monday morning.
Officers were called out to an injury accident on the corner of 5th Street and Travis Street at 12:37 a.m.
Authorities say the driver and passenger in the car were fighting when they drove off the road and hit a tree.
Police did a sobriety test on the driver and passenger, which they both failed.
The driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, and the passenger is charged with Public Intoxication.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.