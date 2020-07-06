Backdoor Theatre, News Channel 6 holding 2020 telethon Wednesday

Backdoor Theatre, News Channel 6 holding 2020 telethon Wednesday
. (Source: Backdoor Theatre Facebook page)
July 6, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 8:31 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Backdoor Theatre and News Channel 6 will be holding a telethon Wednesday to help raise money for the Theatre’s Youth Education Programming.

The goal is to raise a total of $20,000.

Backdoor Theatre has served the youth in the area for over 50 years and, with your help, they would like to continue for 50 more.

Tune into News Channel 6 on July 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to see wonderful performances from some familiar faces.

You’ll be able to see performances and interviews from the following:

  • Backdoor Theatre's Youth Troupe
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • Michael Kately
  • Hannah Belle Lecter
  • Michael Sherry + the Bourbon Chasers
  • 3 String Circus
  • Kat Johnson
  • Backdoor Theatre Veterans

The day of the telethon you’ll be able to donate online through Backdoor Theatre’s website or via phone by calling (940) 322-5000.

Early donations can be made via their website.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.