Backdoor Theatre, News Channel 6 holding 2020 telethon Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Backdoor Theatre and News Channel 6 will be holding a telethon Wednesday to help raise money for the Theatre’s Youth Education Programming.
The goal is to raise a total of $20,000.
Backdoor Theatre has served the youth in the area for over 50 years and, with your help, they would like to continue for 50 more.
Tune into News Channel 6 on July 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to see wonderful performances from some familiar faces.
You’ll be able to see performances and interviews from the following:
- Backdoor Theatre's Youth Troupe
- Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Michael Kately
- Hannah Belle Lecter
- Michael Sherry + the Bourbon Chasers
- 3 String Circus
- Kat Johnson
- Backdoor Theatre Veterans
The day of the telethon you’ll be able to donate online through Backdoor Theatre’s website or via phone by calling (940) 322-5000.
Early donations can be made via their website.
