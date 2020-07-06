Better Business Bureau warns of moving scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) joined Brian Shrull to talk about moving scams.
An in-depth study released by the BBB has found that moving scams are widespread, particularly when it comes to interstate moves.
The BBB receives an average of 13,000 complaints about movers each year.
Allowing someone you don’t know to drive away with your belongings is one of the most stressful aspects of a long-distance move, especially if that move is complicated or prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Evidence suggests that many Americans are considering moving because of COVID-19, particularly renters that live in dense areas and those that have experienced job loss.
Unfortunately, some consumers find their stress compounded by misleading or fraudulent movers who charge them many times the amount quoted, subject them to unreasonably long delivery windows, hold their items hostage for additional undisclosed fees and leave them with damaged goods.
The best way to avoid a fraudulent moving scheme is to do careful research before hiring a moving company by:
- Looking up a mover’s license number on FMCSA’s website and
- Reviewing the BBB Business Profile by clicking here
If you are the victim of a moving scam:
- File a report with local police.
- File a claim with the insurer listed in your moving contract.
As always, you can file a complaint with BBB or report a scam to them online by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.