Changes coming to Christmas Magic this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Christmas Magic won’t be hosting it’s traditional market at the MPEC this year, they’re instead opting to focus on local businesses with a “More Magic” shopping card.
The shopping cards will be available for purchase and redeemable for exclusive deals and discounts at participating local retailers.
Christmas Magic is the Junior League of Wichita Falls’ (JLWF) longest-running community fundraiser, having run for 39 years.
“This year presents a unique challenge and opportunity,” said Madeline Eubanks, President of JLWF. “Every year we rely on funds raised from Christmas Magic tickets to fulfill our mission and support our community projects. When we looked at the size of the crowds we bring in, and the variety of places they come from, we knew we needed to make the most socially responsible decision to protect the health of our community while raising money to make a local impact. We believe our ‘More Magic’ card program is a perfect fit for the needs of our community during such an unprecedented time.”
Over time, Christmas Magic has evolved, including not only the market, but also preview parties, children’s events, photos with Santa, an auction gala and holiday performances.
JLWF has raised $3.5 million for the greater Wichita Falls community through ticket sales, vendor participation and sponsorships.
“Christmas isn’t cancelled,” said Sarah Bond, Christmas Magic Co-Chair. “Although the market will look different this year, we are proceeding with plans for all other festivities of Christmas Magic - including children’s events, auction gala, and a new 5K fun run that’s sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.”
More plans will be announced as the JLWF Christmas Magic Steering Committee is currently working to finalize plans for all aspects of Christmas Magic.
Availability and price of “More Magic” cards will be announced on the JLWF website and Facebook page.
JLWF is seeking local merchants to participate in the “More Magic” card. Interested businesses should contact Christmas Magic Merchant Co-Chairs Carmen Hill and Kaitlin LeVasseur at cm-merchants@jlwf.org. For sponsorships, contact Lauren McKechnie at fund-development@jlwf.org.
