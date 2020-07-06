Church of the Good Shepherd to host blood drive Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Church of the Good Shepherd will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday.
The blood drive will happen at the Church at 1007 Burnett Street in downtown Wichita Falls from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Donors will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
Blood donations have been down since the beginning of the pandemic, making them more important than ever.
The Blood Mobile is equipped to take into account for social distancing and officials are taking measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The blood drive will be operating by appointment only. To reserve a spot, give the Oklahoma Blood Institute a call at (877) 340-8777.
Donors can also get a “Gone Savin’ Lives” T-shirt with their donation along with one ticket to one either the Oklahoma Science Museum or Frontier City, or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O.
