Community garden to be built in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Better Living for Texans have partnered with Sober Living and Wichita Community Service Center to build a community garden in Wichita Falls.
The area will soon be a garden where Better Living for Texas will have classes like how to care for a garden, and tips on healthy eating.
“We provide them education to continue living a healthier lifestyle, and so we are really proud that we are able to partner with them,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Heather Simpson.
The property was donated anonymously, for the sole purpose of a community garden.
“He reached out to us and said he will donate this property but he would like it to memorialize children that have lost their lives to tragedy here in our community,” said Sober Living Program Director Misti Hall.
“We are going to be able to provide Sober Living with a grant to start with the materials of the garden like soil, wood, nails and all the seeds,” said Simpson.
Simpson says they are looking for donations of things like container garden materials.
“Any type of horse feed buckets or wood if they have any type of old rustic looking items that we can spruce up the space with,” said Simpson.
The groundbreaking event will be held on August 8.
To donate money or materials for the garden, you can call Wichita Falls Sober Living at (940) 636-help.
