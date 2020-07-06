Counties across Texoma exempt from Governor’s mask order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At least seven counties across Texoma now are exempt from the governor’s order mandating masks be worn inside businesses.
That exemption is for counties with less than 20 active cases of COVID-19, not total cases. Archer County it on that list.
“We’re caught between two counties with big spikes in positive cases but we haven’t been affected so far,” Randy Jackson, Archer County Judge said. “With our low positive case count I thought the citizens here would appreciate not being forced to wear face coverings.”
Archer joins Clay, Hardeman, Montague, Foard, Jack, and Haskell on that list of counties now exempt from the order.
In places where masks are still required, like Wichita County, the Wichita Falls Police Department is having trouble enforcing Governor Abbott’s mask mandate because of the wording in the order.
“If somebody is in violation of the order to wear a mask we can’t actually detain them in order to write a citation unless they have committed some other offense like criminal trespass of a business,” Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said.
But overall Sgt. Eipper says he’s seen most people comply with the order and hopes to see that continue without needing to write any tickets.
“We really want to encourage people to do that on their own because we don’t want to punish people that way we just want them to understand that it’s for right now the safest thing for everyone and we can all get through this together,” Sgt. Eipper said.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management lists 45 counties in the state that currently have less than 20 active COVID-19 cases that are exempt from the governor’s order.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.