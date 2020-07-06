“It’s all been really interesting,” How WFISD navigates getting free meals to students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Families can pull up to one of ten schools twice a day to grab a free meal.
Emily Kincaid, the marketing specialist with Chartwells K12, said getting to that point wasn’t easy.
“The entire process has been about staying on our toes and making changes as needed,” she said.
“So it’s all been really interesting,” added Danika Wood, one of the site managers for WFISD.
Between spring break in March and the end of school in May, the Wichita Falls ISD handed out almost 280,000 meals.
Only breakfast and lunch is served now, but Kincaid said the work isn’t slowing down much.
“The most important thing is that the kids get the food that they need,” she said.
In previous years the number of sites for summer meals would reduce. With what Kincaid called a “prolonged summer” this year, all ten sites are staying up to make things easier on parents.
“We want to make sure that’s one less thing families have to worry about right now is feeding the kids,” she said.
“My main focus is just to feed as many kids as possible because we’re all going through something right now and as a community we need to come together,” said Wood.
