39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 464

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also four new recoveries.
There are now a total of 464 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 96 total recoveries, 9,637 negative tests and 3 deaths.
There are currently 342 patients recovering at home and 23 in the hospital. Six of the hospitalized patients are currently in critical condition.
The Health District received confirmation of 11 new cases Saturday, 7 new cases Sunday, and 21 new cases Monday, bringing the total of new cases to report today to 39. There are a total of 23 hospitalizations and 4 more recoveries. In order to continue providing the public with COVID-19 updates in a transparent and accurate way, we will be changing the format for the daily update. The same information will still be reported, with the exception of the individual case breakdowns. The data will now be presented in a daily group format (total testing, pending and negative numbers, ages, type of case, case status). We will still include individual case numbers for hospitalizations. The graph breakdown of active cases by city will be updated weekly. All of these graphs can be found on the website and Facebook page. As our situation continues to evolve, we will continue to adapt our process as it is needed. This change will take place once we reach 500 cases.
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 397: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 400: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 404: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 406: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 412: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 418: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case
*NEW CASES*
Case 426: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 427: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 428: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 429: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 430: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 431: 30 - 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 432: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 433: 0 – 5, at home recovering, travel within Texas, no daycare exposure
Case 434: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 435: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 436: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 437: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 438: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 439: 20 - 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 440: 80+, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case
Case 441: 70 – 79, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 442: 50 - 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 443: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 444: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 445: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 446: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 447: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 448: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 449: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 450: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 451: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 452: 40 – 49, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case
Case 453: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 454: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case
Case 455: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 456: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 457: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 458: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 459: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 460: 70 – 79, hospitalized in stable condition, close contact to a previous case
Case 461: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation
Case 462: 60 – 69, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation
Case 463: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation
Case 464: 11 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case
Hospitalizations
Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 332: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 394: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition
