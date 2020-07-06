39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 464

The Health District received confirmation of 11 new cases Saturday, 7 new cases Sunday, and 21 new cases Monday, bringing the total of new cases to report today to 39. There are a total of 23 hospitalizations and 4 more recoveries. In order to continue providing the public with COVID-19 updates in a transparent and accurate way, we will be changing the format for the daily update. The same information will still be reported, with the exception of the individual case breakdowns. The data will now be presented in a daily group format (total testing, pending and negative numbers, ages, type of case, case status). We will still include individual case numbers for hospitalizations. The graph breakdown of active cases by city will be updated weekly. All of these graphs can be found on the website and Facebook page. As our situation continues to evolve, we will continue to adapt our process as it is needed. This change will take place once we reach 500 cases.