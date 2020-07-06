39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 464

39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 464
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more. (Source: WXIX photo)
July 6, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 6:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also four new recoveries.

There are now a total of 464 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 96 total recoveries, 9,637 negative tests and 3 deaths.

There are currently 342 patients recovering at home and 23 in the hospital. Six of the hospitalized patients are currently in critical condition.

The Health District received confirmation of 11 new cases Saturday, 7 new cases Sunday, and 21 new cases Monday, bringing the total of new cases to report today to 39. There are a total of 23 hospitalizations and 4 more recoveries. In order to continue providing the public with COVID-19 updates in a transparent and accurate way, we will be changing the format for the daily update. The same information will still be reported, with the exception of the individual case breakdowns. The data will now be presented in a daily group format (total testing, pending and negative numbers, ages, type of case, case status). We will still include individual case numbers for hospitalizations. The graph breakdown of active cases by city will be updated weekly. All of these graphs can be found on the website and Facebook page. As our situation continues to evolve, we will continue to adapt our process as it is needed. This change will take place once we reach 500 cases.

*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*

Case 397: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 400: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 404: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 406: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 412: 60 – 69, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 418: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread case

*NEW CASES*

Case 426: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 427: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 428: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread case 

Case 429: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 430: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 431: 30 - 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 432: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread case 

Case 433: 0 – 5, at home recovering, travel within Texas, no daycare exposure

Case 434: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 435: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 436: 50 – 59, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 437: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 438: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 439: 20 - 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 440: 80+, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case

Case 441: 70 – 79, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 442: 50 - 59, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 443: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 444: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 445: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 446: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 447: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 448: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 449: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case 

Case 450: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 451: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 452: 40 – 49, hospitalized in stable condition, community spread case

Case 453: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 454: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread case

Case 455: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case

Case 456: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 457: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 458: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case

Case 459: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 460: 70 – 79, hospitalized in stable condition, close contact to a previous case

Case 461: 50 – 59, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation

Case 462: 60 – 69, hospitalized in stable condition, case is still under investigation

Case 463: 40 – 49, at home recovering, case is still under investigation

Case 464: 11 – 19, at home recovering, community spread case

Hospitalizations

Case 143: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition

Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 332: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 394: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 416: 80+, stable condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.