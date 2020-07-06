Nortex Regional Planning Commission in Wichita Falls receives $211K grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Nortex Regional Planning Commission in Wichita Falls has received a $211K grant, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday.
The grant was issued to support redevelopment and revitalization in the Wichita Falls region and to strengthen the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding, totaling at $211,364, was appropriated by Congress as part of the CARES Act and it comes through the Economic Development Administration (EDA).
“While Texans continue to persevere as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on our state, we must take steps to ensure that our communities are equipped to weather the storm,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make recovery in Wichita Falls a high priority.”
The recipient must undertake one or more of the following activities due to the scope of the work:
- The development of an economic recovery and resilience plan, tied to the applicant’s approved Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, to address the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic
- The deployment of disaster recovery coordinators to orchestrate the region’s response to the pandemic
- The provision of technical assistance, as necessary, to local governments, businesses, and other stakeholder organizations
- The funding of appropriate technology and staff support for these pandemic-response activities
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.