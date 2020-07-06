One new Allred Prison employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One new Allred Prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases at the prison up to six, with 96 people still being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that six people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender has recovered from the virus.
There have been over 121,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 9,426 coming back positive. There are 84 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 37,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 1,668 coming back positive and 961 recoveries being made. There are no presumed prison employee COVID-19 deaths.
