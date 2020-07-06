Storms are possible throughout the day Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Monday we are going to be seeing some widespread storms on and off throughout the day today. We will see cooler temperatures for the high today with the highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across Texoma.The wind will be out of the northeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Going into Tuesday we have more storm chances. Tuesday we have a 30 percent chance more showers and storms. The high on Tuesday looks to be around 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the east at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. On Wednesday we lose our rain chances, and temperatures look to rise into the mid-90s. The high on Wednesday looks to be 96 degrees. Going into Thursday temperatures look to get very hot very quick we will see a high of 99 degrees.Then for the rest of the 7-day forecast temperatures look to stay in the triple digits.