WF Chamber of Commerce to host blood drive Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday at their new offices.
The blood drive will happen at 8th Street and Lamar Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donors will be able to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
The blood drive is opperating by appointment only. If you would like to donate, call Rebecca Churchwell at the Chamber at (940) 723-2741.
Donors can also get a “Gone Savin’ Lives” T-shirt with their donation along with tickets to one of the following: Science Museum, Safari Joe’s or Frontier City.
