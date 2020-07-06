WF Chamber of Commerce to host blood drive Tuesday

July 6, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 1:53 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday at their new offices.

The blood drive will happen at 8th Street and Lamar Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors will be able to receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.

The blood drive is opperating by appointment only. If you would like to donate, call Rebecca Churchwell at the Chamber at (940) 723-2741.

Donors can also get a “Gone Savin’ Lives” T-shirt with their donation along with tickets to one of the following: Science Museum, Safari Joe’s or Frontier City.

