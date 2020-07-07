Ethanol production is rising in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The condition ratings for corn in Texas improved this week, increasing into the excellent category.
United States corn export sales have risen above the pace needed to achieve the marketing year export target.
“The conditions ratings for the 2020 corn crop are really good, so if you see that good and excellent category up in the seventy percent range, that crop is off to a really good start,” said Agriculture Economist Mark Welch.
The main factor that could affect the corn yields for the year is weather.
“The concern would be if it stays hot and were to get dry even though we have had good conditions up to this point, that could still have some deteriorating effects on the average yield,” said Welch.
Welch says ethanol production is coming back up since the start of the coronavirus.
“We’re not where we were at the beginning of the year but we’ve seen a rebound where we are within ten percent of where we should be,” said Welch.
“It will kind of level out now once we’ve started getting travel going again there will be an increase in consumption therefore there’d be an increase in ethanol production,” said Wichita County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent David Graf.
The lack of travel in Texoma during the months of March and April is to blame for ethanol production decline.
