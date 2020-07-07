Gov. Abbott talks rising COVID-19 cases in Texas, TEA guidelines, face masks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - News Channel 6 interviewed Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday to talk about the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas, the newly released Texas Education Agency guidelines for on-campus instruction and his recently issued state-wide face coverings mandate.
“What people in Wichita Falls are realizing, is exactly what people have been realizing in other parts of the state and that is that COVID is still here,” said Gov. Abbott.
“If people will follow the face mask rule, we will not have to shut down,” said Gov. Abbott. “If they don’t follow the face mask rule, if they refuse to follow any of these rules, it may be necessary to shut things back down but that’s the last thing that we want to do.”
Gov. Abbott stressed the importance of flexibility when it comes to how everything will work for the upcoming school year.
“We understand that the health and safety of children, of teachers, of parents and everyone connected to the school is of paramount concern,” said Gov. Abbott.
“It may be that COVID is spreading just as rapidly when school begins as it is today,” said Gov. Abbott. “In which case, it may be necessary for the school year to begin with students still at home but learning through these distance-learning type programs.”
