Isolated showers and storm are possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to be seeing partly cloudy skies. We have another 20% chance of isolated showers and storms. None of which are expected to be severe, however localized flooding could be a possibility. The high for today is going to be about 90 degrees and we will see the wind out of the East at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we’re going to be seeing mostly clear skies with a low of 72 degrees then going into Wednesday conditions look to warm up very quickly. We will see a high of 97 degrees with real feel values around a hundred and four degrees. there will be sunny skies and the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Thursday we look to start our triple-digit temperatures we will see a hundred and one degrees for the high with sunny skies and the wind will be out of the south in about 15 to 25 miles per hour. Friday looks just as hot and we will see a high of 102 degrees with the wind out of the Southwest at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.