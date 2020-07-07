News Channel 6 City Guide: Backdoor Theatre Telethon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re giving you a closer look at Backdoor Theatre in Wichita Falls. News Channel 6 is set to host a telethon to help the nonprofit raise money on Wednesday, July 8.
Backdoor Theatre and many other theatres across the country have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations from the community will help ensure these great programs and entertaining shows stick around. This community theatre has been around for nearly 50 years.
“In the late 1960s a bunch of volunteers from just around Wichita Falls who liked arts, and then a bunch of members from Sheppard Air Force Base got together and they said, ‘Well, let’s do shows. Let’s do something creative together,‘” artistic director, Michael Sherry said.
Generations of actors, directors, volunteers, and more have built Backdoor Theatre to what it’s become today.
“The past 34 years being involved in the theatre has been my lifesaver. I’ve met a lot of very interesting people. I’ve learned a lot. I have gotten a college degree down here,” longtime member, Nona Bailey said.
Your donations will not only make sure your favorite shows, like Pippin or Mamma Mia, can be seen locally. These dollars will also support the several youth programs offered at Backdoor Theatre as well.
“There’s nothing like the energy and the joy and the grace that these kids have on stage. [...] We have a saying called, ‘theatre is magic and magic is theatre and truly blessed are those who are able to share their talents with others.’ And our kids embody every aspect of that magic,” director of youth programs, Charlotte Dameron said.
The News Channel 6 Telethon supporting Backdoor Theatre is taking place on Wednesday, July 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The number to call is (940) 322-5000. You can also make a donation anytime at BackdoorTheatre.org.
