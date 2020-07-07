One new COVID-19 case in Archer City

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Archer City Mayor Kelvin Green announced Tuesday that one person in city limits has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing is being done by the proper officials.
There are a total of 10 cases in Archer County, according to county officials. This is an increase of two cases since the last update.
Archer County Randy Jackson has opted out of Governor Greg Abbott’s face coverings mandate since the county has less than 20 active COVID-19 cases.
