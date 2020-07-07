State Fair of Texas canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Fair officials say being friendly, lending a helping hand and looking out for others are essential traits of Texans and that those traits matter more than ever this year.
From the fair’s website: “After extensive consideration of the current landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of all fairgoers, staff, business partners, and overall community, the State Fair of Texas Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 State Fair of Texas.”
This is the eighth time the fair has been canceled in its 134 year history.
The 2021 State Fair of Texas is scheduled for September 24 through October 17, 2021.
For more information, visit the fair’s website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.