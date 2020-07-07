TEA issues new guidelines for on-campus instruction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Education Agency has issued their guidelines for students to safely return to on-campus instruction for the 2020-21 school year.
Parents will have the options of either daily on-campus learning or remote learning for their students at any point as the year progresses.
- Parents who choose remote instruction may be asked to commit to it for a full grading period which is six to nine weeks
- The commitment will not have to be made more than two weeks in advance, this will allow their decision to be based on the latest public health information
All students, teachers, staff and visitors must be screened before they will be allowed on campus.
Masks will be required while in school buildings in accordance to Gov. Abbott’s executive order.
