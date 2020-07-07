WF City Council awards news contracts, approves rezoning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council awarded Contracts for two maintenance projects Tuesday.
One will be a roof replacement for the Denver water tank for a total cost of $650,526. This is a huge saving because the cost to replace one of those is usually around $3-4 million. Water troubles there affect the water pressure in the downtown and the hospital area.
The contract is going to Pittsburg Tank & Tower Maintenance Co.
The other contract is for the 2020 Alley Rehabilitation Project. The contractor is Freeman Paving and this is an annual project budgeted for $274,455.
Also in Tuesday’s public hearing members of the council voted to approve the rezoning of 20+ acres of land owned by Texhoma Christian Care Center.
The company is looking to expand the existing multi-story assisted and independent living facility to the land right next door.
The other rezoning applications approved Tuesday will help transform the now closed Pier One location on Kemp and remodel it into a multi-tenant shopping center with drive-through services.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.