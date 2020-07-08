Bite Squad looking to hire 200 workers in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bite Squad has announced it is looking to hire 200 new drivers in the Wichita Falls area.
The company is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery and its drivers operate as independent contractors.
“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant and grocery partners,” said Carl Grimstad, Bite Squad CEO, “they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce.”
Bite Squad offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders and it provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all of its drivers.
Applicants must be 18 years or older to be eligible and requirements include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Once activated, drivers can start immediately. You can apply by clicking here.
Flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable.
“One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone,” said Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations.
Bite Squad works with Waitr to connect hungry diners to local restaurants in under-served U.S. markets. Both services together help create a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores.
As of June 30, 2020, Bite Squad and Waitr have operated in small and medium markets in more than 600 cities across the United States.
