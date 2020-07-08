Bowie ISD: One employee tests positive for COVID-19

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Bowie ISD Superintendent J. Blake Enlow announced Wednesday one school employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was on campus and participated with students during the voluntary workout program at Bowie Junior High last week.
Bowie officials were notified of the positive test on July 7.
The summer workout program is currently on a scheduled break, but that break will now be extended.
Bowie ISD will be following recommendations made by local health professionals for cleaning and sanitation.
The Bowie ISD Athletics page will release details on when activities will resume when they become available.
Any questions should be directed to Bowie ISD Nurse Elesha Green at (940) 689-2839 or elesha.green@bowieisd.net
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.