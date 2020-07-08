First Alert Weather Days for HEAT

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A dangerous combination of heat and humidity will create an environment favorable for heat-related stress and illness. Afternoon high temperatures into the weekend and next week will be near or above 100 with real feel temperatures in the 110 or higher range. First Alert Weather Days are issued for heat when the air temperature or heat index (real feel) reaches 110 or higher. This will be in effect through Saturday and possibly beyond.