New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Several new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
Young County is reporting another increase in confirmed cases, with their total rising to 109.
The county has had one death, 1,718 negative tests and 50 recoveries. There is one patient recovering in the hospital.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting the county has a total of 22 positive cases, with seven of them being active. There are also four presumed positive cases and there have been 10 recoveries, 351 negative tests and one death.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county now has 11 active cases of COVID-19, with 8 patients having recovered.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting 16 total COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries.
In Throckmorton County, Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital has reported their second positive case.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell and Knox Counties both have one case, bringing their totals up to six for Haskell County and 4 for Knox County. Jack County is now sitting at 12 total cases.
Baylor County still does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19. County Health officials are now waiting on the results of seven pending tests.
In Oklahoma, 673 cases were confirmed on Tuesday along with 533 recoveries.
