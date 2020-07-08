36 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 548

Wichita County COVID-19 update
July 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 6:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday.

There are now a total of 548 cases in Wichita County.

READ: Gov. Abbott talks rising COVID-19 cases in Texas, TEA guidelines, face masks

There have been 105 total recoveries, 10,358 negative tests and 3 deaths.

There are currently 413 patients recovering at home and 27 in the hospital. Nine of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.

There are 36 new cases with 27 hospitalizations and 1 recovery to report today.

Update on Pending Cases

Contact = 5 cases

Close Contact = 0 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

New Cases

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 9 cases

Still Under Investigation = 17 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 1

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 11

30 – 39 = 5

40 – 49 = 6

50 – 59 = 6

60 – 60 = 5

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital

Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition

Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 307: 80+, critical condition

Case 333: 80+, stable condition

Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition

Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 416: 80+, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 440: 80+, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition

Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.