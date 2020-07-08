36 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 548

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 548 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 105 total recoveries, 10,358 negative tests and 3 deaths.
There are currently 413 patients recovering at home and 27 in the hospital. Nine of the hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
There are 36 new cases with 27 hospitalizations and 1 recovery to report today.
Update on Pending Cases
Contact = 5 cases
Close Contact = 0 cases
Community Spread = 6 cases
New Cases
Contact = 4 cases
Close Contact = 6 cases
Community Spread = 9 cases
Still Under Investigation = 17 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 1
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 11
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 6
50 – 59 = 6
60 – 60 = 5
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 271: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 276: 6 – 10, critical condition, remains at Cook Children’s Hospital
Case 290: 20 – 29, stable condition
Case 305: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 307: 80+, critical condition
Case 333: 80+, stable condition
Case 334: 40 – 49, critical condition
Case 346: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 350: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 412: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 415: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 416: 80+, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 440: 80+, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 452: 40 – 49, stable condition
Case 460: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 461: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 462: 60 – 69, stable condition
Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 523: 30 – 39, stable condition
