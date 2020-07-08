Seamstresses making masks as Coronavirus continues to spread

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Face masks are now required to be worn whenever you go to a business in Wichita County and some people don’t have any masks to wear. Seamstresses across Texoma have answered that call to action and have been making homemade masks since the beginning of the pandemic.
“This is a thing that I can do, I can sew, I can create masks,” Jean Hall, a seamstress in Wichita Falls said.
Handcrafted, order by order, Hall’s dining room table has been occupied with fabric, elastic, and her sewing machine for months.
“700 masks later suddenly there is a statewide mandate and all of a sudden more people need them than ever,” Hall said.
Some have even gone as far as to donate to places like the Wichita Falls Library.
“Monday when we got here in the book drop was this bag of beautiful handmade masks that had all been washed and sterilized and put into their own individual little baggies,” Jana Hausburg, Wichita Falls Library head administrator, said.
Those masks were left with a note asking for them to be given out to those going without.
“We were very grateful, and we have already handed out so many. You know I think there might of been 50 in the bag and we’re down to maybe 20,” Hausburg said.
Another Wichita Falls seamstress, Charlotte Dameron is like Jean Hall, she’s making masks and not asking for anything in return.
“I didn’t really have a lot to do but I had a big sewing room and lots of fabric and lots of time on my hands so I just started making masks and giving them away to people who needed them,” Dameron said.
Dameron’s asking people who would like to give something back, to make a donation to nonprofits.
Both seamstresses say that you can reach out to them on Facebook if you need a mask.
North Texas Area United Way is also giving out masks. You can call (940) 322-8638 to schedule a time to pick them up. There is a limit of five masks per household.
