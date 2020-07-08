Suspects sought in drive-by shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are looking for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Wichita Falls.
It happened just before 12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Covington Street.
Officers say a car showed up started shooting.
One person was injured, and another person who was sitting outside at the time was nearly hit by a bullet.
The suspects and one victim left the scene before police arrived.
Authorities don’t have a description of any cars that were at the scene at the time.
Anyone who has any information on this crime is asked to call the Wichita Falls Police Department.
